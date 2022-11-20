Savarkar Row: Congress Says 'Won’t Speak Truth About Their Leaders If They Stop Lying About Ours'

AMID the ongoing political tussle going on after Rahul Gandhi's comment on Savarkar, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday that the day the BJP and RSS stop lying about Congress leaders, the Congress too will stop saying the truth about their leaders.

In a press conference in Maharashtra, Ramesh said, "The issue is now over, and I have been giving statements for the last three days." "The day the BJP and RSS stop saying lies about our leaders, we will also stop saying the truth about their leaders."

Ramesh also attacked BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi for his comment on Savarkar that Chhatrapati Shivaji also apologised to Mughal King Aurangzeb five times.

Replying to it, Ramesh said, "Now we know the real face of the BJP. You all are aware of what Sudhanshu Trivedi said. "He is a Rajya Sabha colleague of mine."

Earlier, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray claimed on Sunday that the positive energy generated by the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra has been undone by Rahul's criticism of the freedom fighter VD Savarkar.

"I spent three months in jail. Many freedom fighters were lodged in the Arthur Road Jail (in Mumbai). There is a memorial in the prison. As a common prisoner, it is difficult to spend even one day in jail." "Savarkar spent more than 10 years in Andaman cellular jail and faced tremendous hardships. The British did not arrest him on false charges of money laundering. He lit the torch of an armed revolution against the British rule, which is why he was sentenced to Andaman," said Raut, who is the executive editor of Marathi daily Saamana, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that he (Savarkar) betrayed leaders like M.K. Gandhi, Nehru, and Sardar Patel by signing an apology letter to the British before independence.He said that Savarkar used to take a pension from the British and also worked against the Congress.