Saudi Arabia Says Indians No Longer Need Police Clearance Certificate For Visa

The Saudi Embassy on Thursday announced that Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia no longer need a police clearance certificate (PCC) for a visa.

In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC). pic.twitter.com/LPvesqLlPR — Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) November 17, 2022

This announcement will be of great help for people visiting Saudi as the application process will now be faster and the management by the tour firms will be a lot easier.

In a tweet, the Saudi embassy in India announced that they have removed the visa requirement for PCC "in view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India."

"In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)."

"...The embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the kingdom."

Both countries have friendly relations, which reflects their century-old economic and cultural ties.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Salman was expected to visit India in mid-November, and the reason for the trip was largely the Ukraine conflict, especially the bilateral trade and agreements. Later, his visit to India was cancelled.