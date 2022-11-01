Conman 'Conned' By AAP? Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Letter To Delhi LG Ignites Political Slugfest

In the letter the conman said that he had known AAP leader Satyendar Jain since 2015.(Image: ANI)

CONMAN Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail for Rs 200 crore scam, has written a letter to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena accusing jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain of pressure-threatening him and also alleged that he has paid Rs 10 crore to him as 'protection money'. Sukesh has also named Director-General Prisons in his letter and alleged that he has also paid Rs 12.50 crore to the DG.

In his letter, presented through his lawyer, the conman said that he had known AAP leader Satyendar Jain since 2015. The conman has also said that he had paid Rs 50 crore to the AAP alleging that Satyendra Jain had promised him an important position in the AAP in south India. Chandrashekhar accused the AAP leader of threatening him through Director-General Prison and jail administration to withdraw a complaint filed in the high court.

"I have been lodged in jail since 2017 and I have known, Mr. Satyendar Jain of AAP since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 crore to AAP on promise of giving me important post in the party in South Zone, and also helping me to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha following the expansion," the letter reads as reported by IANS.

"After my arrest in 2017 for the two-leaf Symbol Corruption case I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited by Mr. Satyendra Jain, who holds the portfolio of jail minister, multiple times, asking me if I had disclosed anything related to my contribution to AAP to the investigating agency which arrested me."

BJP ups ante against Aam Aadmi Party:

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya posted a newspaper article with similar connotations on his official Twitter account where he alleged that Sukesh Chandrasekhar has paid a total of Rs 60 crore to Satyendra Jain, out of which Rs 50 crore was paid for a political position.

AAP and it’s jailed Jail Minister Satyendra Jain conned conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, extracted 10 crore as protection (in Tihar) money and 50 crore for an influential party position in South India. AAP leaders are extortionists.

— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 1, 2022

"AAP and it’s jailed Jail Minister Satyendra Jain conned conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, extracted 10 crore as protection (in Tihar) money and 50 crore for an influential party position in South India. AAP leaders are extortionists. Satyendra is still a minister in Kejriwal’s Govt," Malviya tweeted.

While, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a good friend of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and both of them are running a crime syndicate, one from inside the jail while other from outside.

Kejriwal questions the timing of claims:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned the timing of these claims by the conman and the BJP and said that this is done to divert media attention from the Morbi tragedy.

"Morbi tragedy occurred the day before yesterday. All TV channels raised this issue yesterday but it disappeared today and Sukesh Chandrashekhar's allegations appeared. Doesn't this look like a completely fictitious story planted to divert attention from Morbi?," he tweeted.

"The condition of BJP in Gujarat has become so bad that it has to take help of the biggest thug of the country. Media beware- all this drama is being done to divert media attention from Morbi," he said.