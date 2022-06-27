Satyendar Jain To Remain In Jail Two More Weeks As Court Extends Judicial Custody

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's judicial custody was extended on Monday by two more weeks by a special court. Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is currently in hospital and appeared for the plea via a video conference.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel passed the order on a plea moved by the federal agency seeking extension of Jain's custody after the Delhi health minister, who is currently in hospital, appeared through a video conference, as stated by PTI.

Earlier, during the day, the judge denied to entertain the plea saying that neither Jain nor any lawyer representing him was present before the court during the proceedings.

However, the court directed the ED to ensure Jain's presence before it later in the day through video conference after being told about Jain’s health condition. The judge heard the arguments on the agency's plea and extended the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's judicial custody for 14 days.

However, Advocate Zohaib Husain and NK Matta for ED argued that the accused should be remanded further judicial custody as the investigation is still on, as stated by ANI.

They argued that while the searches on June 8 and June 17 at different premises several pieces of evidence were recovered. The evidence was examined and to be confronted with the people related to the offence of money laundering. "We are in the process of filing of ED complaint(charge sheet)," they said, as quoted by ANI.

Earlier on May 30, ED arrested Health Minister Satyendra Jain in an alleged money laundering case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Jain is accused of having assets of Rs. 1,62,50,294 while he was posted as Minister in the Delhi government during the period of 14 Feburary 2015 to 31 May 2017.

(With ANI inputs)