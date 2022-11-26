Satyendar Jain Seen Chatting With Tihar Jail Superintendent In New Video; BJP Slams AAP, Kejriwal Counters

AMID the runup for the Delhi MCD elections, AAP national convenor and chief minister Arvind Kerjriwal on Saturday lashed out at the BJP over the leaked CCTV footage of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain from the Tihar jail. Kejriwal said that the Delhi MCD polls have become a contest between "BJP's 10 videos vs AAP's 10 guarantees" for the people of Delhi.

"MCD elections are becoming quite clear, it's BJP's 10 videos versus Kejriwal's 10 guarantees. Let's wait till December 4, people of Delhi will give a reply to all those videos," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal's reactions came hours after another CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain surfaced on the internet in which Jain can be seen relaxing with the jail inmates and also meeting the now suspended Tihar jail superintendent Ajit Kumar. The new footage surfaced a day after Jain submitted before the trial court that he has not been getting privileges like proper food and medical check-up in Tihar Jail.

#WATCH | More CCTV visuals of jailed Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail come out: Sources pic.twitter.com/4c6YdJ2bAL — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

In the purported videos sourced from Tihar Jail, Jain can been seen lying on his bed and Ajit Kumar is seated on a chair nearby while the pair apparently seem to be having a conversation. Kumar was suspended as Tihar Jail Superintendant on November 14 for allegedly providing special treatment to the Delhi minister. At the beginning of the footage from earlier this September, the Delhi minister is seen interacting with several people who leave before Ajit Kumar enters Jain's cell.

'Tihar jail mein AAP ka darbar', BJP ups ante against AAP:

Soon after the new CCTV footage purportedly showing Satyendar Jain having a conversation with the jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar surfaced on Saturday, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for providing "VVIP" treatment to the jailed minister in Tihar.

Sharing the video, Poonawala wrote, "First Satyendar Jain was seen getting a massage from a child rapist which the AAP party termed as physiotherapy, then a video of the jailed minister having an elaborate meal, and now Jain holding a discussion session with a suspended superintendent. Why is Arvind Kejriwal still supporting all this?".

One more video from media! After taking maalish from rapist & calling him PHYSIO therapist, Satyendra Jain can be seen enjoying sumptuous meal! Attendants serve him food as if he is in a resort on vacation!



Kejriwal ji ensured that Hawalabaaz gets VVIP maza not saza! pic.twitter.com/IaXzgJsJnL — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 23, 2022

Calling the entire issue a "corruption therapy" by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP national spokesperson questioned if CM Kejriwal would sack Satyendar Jain. "After maalish by child rapist and Nawabi meal now this! This is corruption therapy of AAP but Kejriwal ji defends this! Will he sack SJ now?," he added in another tweet.

Earlier on November 23, Jain had filed an application in a Delhi court seeking direction to restrain all media organizations from airing, broadcasting or publishing any CCTV clip related to him.

The plea stated that all the national media are regularly running CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain. A parallel media trial is going against him, despite the present matter being examined by this court, argued senior advocate Rahul Mehra who appeared for Jain.

While two days back, a video emerged showing Jain having an elaborate meal inside. Jain was seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. The video of having a meal came out just a day after footage of the minister receiving an oil massage inside his jail cell trigged an uproar. Tihar Jail sources also said that the Delhi minister gained 8 kg weight during his time in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kg.



(With Agency Inputs)