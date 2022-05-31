New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) found themselves at the forefront again after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The central agency alleged that Jain was involved in a hawala transaction with a firm based in Kolkata in 2015-16. In April, it had attached the properties of Jain's relatives worth Rs 4.81 crore.

"Immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to different firms owned by Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain, the relatives of Jain was attached. Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd were the firms against which action was taken," news agency IANS quoted sources as saying.

Jain will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

However, the AAP has defended Jain and alleged that the minister was arrested by the ED in an eight-year-old "fake" case as the saffron party is afraid of losing the Himachal Pradesh elections slated to be held this year.

The AAP is looking to make inroads in Himachal Pradesh after its stupendous victory in the Punjab polls.

"A fake case has been going on against Satyendar Jain for eight years. He has been called by the ED several times so far. The ED had stopped calling him for some time because it did not find anything against him. Now, it has again started calling him because he is the (AAP) in charge of the Himachal Pradesh polls," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP is afraid of losing the election and hence, he was arrested to prevent him from going to Himachal. He will be released soon as he has been arrested in a fake case," he added.

Later, the AAP also organised a press conference and said Jain has been summoned by the ED seven times till now but was never arrested. The party alleged that the BJP got Jain arrested to defame the AAP ahead of the Himachal Pradesh elections.

"The ED summoned Satyendar Jain seven times in 2018 but could not find anything against him. The ED took no action from 2019 till now and the case appeared to be closed. Now the case has been reopened before the Himachal election. This is nothing but yet another instance of the BJP manhandling the state machinery for political gains," AAP leader Sanjay Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The truth, however, is that Satyendar Jain had resigned from all these companies in March 2013 and had nothing to do with these companies during 2015-2017," Singh claimed.

The BJP, meanwhile, has welcomed the arrest of Jain. The party has also urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to sack Jain from his cabinet. However, it alleged that Kejriwal was "protecting" Jain for years.

"Kejriwal always kept mum on corruption charges against his party leaders. The arrest of Jain by the ED has come days after an AAP minister was arrested and sacked in Punjab people want Kejriwal to speak about it," Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said on Monday.

Manoj Tiwari, Northeast Delhi MP, also attacked the AAP, saying Kejriwal should resign from his position. He said the Delhi minister was arrested by the ED only after the collection of the evidence.

"All leaders of AAP are defending Jain after his arrest but Kejriwal himself should resign taking responsibility for Jain's actions," Tiwari said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma