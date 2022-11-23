Satyendar Jain Gets Relief From Delhi Court On Food Request, Seeks Restrain On Airing CCTV Clips

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is lodged in Tihar jail, has moved an application in a special court seeking restriction on media channels airing CCTV footage of him. The jailed minister has sought the court's direction restraining media from broadcasting any clips of him in jail.

Raising the issue, Jain's advocate Rahul Mehra said a new footage of the minister was leaked on Wednesday morning despite a hearing on the matter on Tuesday.

"They have taken a particular day and particular time and shown some major thing is going on in jail. Please test everything. We are not running away. Today one release, tomorrow another release. Does your conscience not prick," Bar and Bench quoted him as saying.

The matter will be taken up by Special judge Vikas Dhull on Thursday. Meanwhile, the court has asked the jail authorities to submit a detailed report on Jain's diet and health.

Earlier in the day, a new video emerged showing Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain having food inside his prison cell. It was earlier reported that Jain had lost about 6 kg as he was keeping a fast and only ate fruits. But the new video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the AAP leader eat various packaged food items from.

Questions are being raised at Tihar authorities of how packaged food from outside was being allowed to serve inside the hail premises.

Earlier, Jain had moved a court accusing agencies acting on the behest of the Centre and leaking his videos.Wednesday's development comes just days after another CCTV footage clip showed the Delhi Minister receiving a massage inside his jail cell, which led to widespread outrage and backfire.

Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He was in de-facto control of shell companies used for alleged money laundering, and the co-accused persons Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain were just dummies.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the CBI's FIR lodged against various suspects including Udai Shanker Awasthi, MD IFFCO; Pankaj Jain, Promoter of Jyoti Trading Corporation and Rare Earth Group, Dubai; Amarendra Dhari Singh and others. They were accused by the CBI for allegedly hatching criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct.

