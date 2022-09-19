Satyendar Jain Money Laundering Case: Delhi Court Stays Trial Proceedings On ED's Plea To Transfer Case

A Delhi Court on Monday stayed the trial court proceedings and bail hearing in a money laundering case against Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Government Minister Satyendar Jain and others. The district judge also served notice to all accused regarding the plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate seeking transfer of the case to another judge.

The case was scheduled for hearing on September 19 by Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta, after the Enforcement Directorate requested that it be transferred from the court of Special Judge Geetanjali Goel to any other judge.

On May 30, the Delhi Health Minister was arrested by an anti-money laundering investigation agency under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has raised several concerns in its plea about the bail arguments being heard by Judge Geetanjali Goel, who has been frequently pulled by the probe agency over its investigation.

Goel has been hearing arguments on Jain's and his co-accused Ankush and Vaibhav Jain's bail petitions. They are all in judicial custody.

The ED was recently granted permission by Judge Geetanjali Goel to question AAP leader and accused in the case Satyendar Jain inside the jail on September 16 in connection with the excise policy scam case.

The special court also heard the charge sheet filed by the investigation agency against Satyendar Jain, his wife, and eight others in the money laundering case.

Earlier, AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal defended Jain as a "hardcore, honest patriot" who was "framed in a false case." Kejriwal stated that the central government wrongfully detained jain in the case.