Satyendar Jain Gets 'Massage, Home Food' Inside Tihar Jail: ED Submits CCTV Footage In Court

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has flouted Jail rules as he meets with his wife regularly. According to sources, the ED has submitted an affidavit to the trial court stating that Satyendar Jain is getting special treatment inside Tihar jail.

It also stated that Satyendar Jain's wife, Poonam Jain, has been given access to his cell and she meets the Delhi minister beyond the limits permissible, ED alleged in its affidavit presented to the Trial Court.

The ED report also stated that Poonam Jain has been given access to the minister's cell where she stays with him for hours beyond the permissible limits.

Meanwhile, the ED has also submitted a copy of CCTV footage to support its point in the affidavit.

The video submitted by ED alleges that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was living a luxurious life inside Tihar jail, with facilities like head massage, foot massage, and back massage being provided to him.

The ED sources have revealed that the video footage showed Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside the Tihar jail premises. CCTV footage also showed the jail superintendent meeting him regularly.

ED further disclosed before the court that Satyendar Jain has access to homemade food without the court's permission. Jail's CCTV footage also showed Jain meeting with a co-accused for hours together inside his cell.

However, the Tihar jail administration claimed that no one from outside visited Satyendar Jain’s cell. The administration added that during the headcount in the morning, all prisoners present in the ward can talk to each other. The co-accused mentioned by the ED are also lodged in the same ward as Satyendar Jain and so they can talk among themselves, the Tihar jail administration said.