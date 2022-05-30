New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, reported ANI.

Jain's arrest comes after the ED in April attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by the minister in connection with a money-laundering probe.

Jain is the minister for health, power, home, PWD, industries, urban development, flood, irrigation and water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Reacting to Jain's arrest, fellow AAP leader and Delhi Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said "A fake case is being run against Satyendar Jain for 8yrs. ED called many times before & stopped for many yrs in between as they couldn't find anything. Now it's started again as he's HP's poll in-charge... He'll be released in few days as case is bogus."

सत्येंद्र जैन के ख़िलाफ़ 8 साल से एक फ़र्ज़ी केस चलाया जा रहा है. अभी तक कई बार ED बुला चुकी है। बीच में कई साल ED ने बुलाना भी बंद कर दिया था क्योंकि उन्हें कुछ मिला ही नहीं। अब फिर शुरू कर दिया क्योंकि सत्येंद्र जैन हिमाचल के इलेक्शन इंचार्ज हैं।1/2 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 30, 2022

AAP's Sanjay Singh also reacted to the news and said "Satyendar Jain has been arrested in a fake case, an 8-year-old case in connection with which he appeared before ED seven times. CBI had given clean chit to him. BJP could not fathom that Jain was made Himachal Pradesh in-charge, so they hatched this fake arrest.

Satyendar Jain has been arrested in a fake case, an 8-year-old case in connection with which he appeared before ED seven times. CBI had given clean chit to him. BJP could not fathom that Jain was made Himachal Pradesh in-charge, so they hatched this fake arrest: Sanjay Singh, AAP https://t.co/mIUomqop2Y pic.twitter.com/tzNdNVOvW3 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

The ED had in 2018 questioned the AAP MLA from Shakur Basti in connection with the case.

In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate had said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the attachment of the assets.

The "attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belong to Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain, Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain, and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain."

The probe found that "during the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route."

"These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi," ED mentioned.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal in February had said that he has learnt from sources the ED was going to arrest Satyendar Jain just before the Punjab assembly elections and accused the Centre of targeting the Aam Aadmi Party after realising the BJP "would lose" the polls.

The AAP won the Punjab assembly polls in March and has formed its government in the border state with Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister.

(With agency inputs)

