Satyendar Jain Can't Be Disqualified As Delhi Minister, Observes High Court

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case. (Photo: ANI)

The Delhi High Court has dismissed public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to dismiss senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain from the Legislative Assembly and the cabinet over his role in an alleged money laundering case.

Dismissing a plea, a two-judge bench which included Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that based upon the averments made in the writ petition, the high court cannot declare Jain as a "person with unsound mind" and disqualify him as Delhi minister.

"It is true that cases have been registered against respondent No.5 (Jain) and respondent No.5 is facing prosecution for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Corruption Act as well as Prevention of Money Laundering Act," the court said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"However, the fact remains that the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 is a complete code in itself which provides a mechanism in respect of investigation, inquiry and trial. The Code of Criminal Procedure caters to all contingencies and it is for the prosecution/court to take appropriate steps in accordance with law," it added.

The PIL was filed by Ashish Kumar Srivastava, who claimed that Jain has "himself declared that he lost his memory" before the ED and informed the same to the trial court as well and therefore cannot be permitted to continue as a lawmaker. He also sought direction to the Centre to constitute a Medical Board to analyse the mental condition of Satyender Jain.

"Continuing an unsound person with so many important portfolios of the Government is cheating the voters of Delhi, who have elected a person with clean image and good mental health... Respondent No 5 (Jain) is holding an important portfolio in Government and because of his mental illness/unsound mind/memory loss the public of the NCT of Delhi will suffer a lot," the plea read, as reported by PTI.

Jain was on May 30 arrested by the ED in a money laundering case. The probe agency has named Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Jain in a prosecution complaint as accused under sections of the Money Laundering Act.

On June 6, it seized 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg, various incriminating documents and digital records from Jain's aides.

The ED is investigating the cased based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 24 August 2017 under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.