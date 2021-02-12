New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's Nightingale, Sarojini Naidu stands as the inspiration to all the women across the nation by becoming India's first women governor amid the men ruling society. She was one of the freedom fighters who actively participated in the Indian National Movement for the Independence during the British rule.

To honour Sarojini Naidu, India celebrates her birth anniversary as National Women's Day of India every year on February 13. This day is observed to recognise the powerful voices of Women in India's history. This year we will be celebrating 142nd birth anniversary of 'Bharat Kokila'.

About Sarojini Naidu

Sarojini Naidu was February 13, 1879, in a Bengali family in Hyderabad. She did her education in Chennai and went to London and Cambridge for higher studies. In 1925, Naidu was appointed resident of the Indian National Congress. While, in 1947, she was appointed as the governor of the United Province, now known as Uttar Pradesh, making her India's first woman governor.

Apart from being an Indian political activist, Sarojini was also an acclaimed poet and has written several heartwarming poems on themes such as romance, patriotism and tragedy. Naidu's poems were admired by prominent Indian politicians like Gopal Krishna Gokhale among others. Her poetry was widely read by children and others in India.

Sarojini Naidu during Indian Freedom Struggle

Naidu has gone to jail with Mahatama Gandhi several times while participating in the Indian freedom struggle. In 1942, during Gandhi's Quit India Movement, the British government imprisoned Sarojini Naidu for almost 21 months.



Literary works of Sarojini Naidu

Golden Threshold (1905) was her first collection of poems

The Bird of Time: Songs of Life, Death, and the Spring (1912)

The Broken Wing: Songs of Love, Death and the Spring, including "The Gift of India" (1917)

Muhammad Jinnah: An Ambassador of Unity (1919)

The Sceptred Flute: Songs of India, Allahabad: Kitabistan (1943)

The Indian Weavers(1971)

