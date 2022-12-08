Sardarshahar Assembly Bypoll Result 2022: Congress' Anil Sharma Defeats BJP's Ashok Kumar Pincha

Sardarshahar Assembly Bypoll Result 2022: Congress retains the seat following the demise of their senior leader and MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma. (Photo: ANI)

Congress' Anil Sharma has won Rajasthan's Sardarshahar assembly bypoll 2022 after defeating BJP's Ashok Kumar Pincha by a margin of 26,850 votes on Thursday. This is the 10th time since the Independence that Congress has won Sardarshahar seat.

The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of senior Congress leader and MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma.

Congress' candidate Anil Sharma got 91,357 votes to seal victory with a hefty margin. His nearest competitor from BJP got 64,505 votes while Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Lalchand Moond claimed the third spot with 46,753 votes on the seat which saw participation from 10 candidates in the election.

Reacting to the victory, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed it "people's seal on his government's good governance and public welfare schemes".

Expressing gratitude to the voters, Congress leader and Chief Minister Gelot claimed that the bypoll result was a clear message that Congress will form the government in Rajasthan in 2023 with an absolute majority.

"Congratulations to Congress candidate Anil Sharma for the victory in the Sardarshahar bypoll and heartfelt gratitude to all voters. This victory is the seal of the public on the transparent, sensitive, accountable good governance and public welfare schemes of the Congress government for education, health and social security," Gehlot tweeted.

सरदारशहर उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी श्री अनिल शर्मा को जीत की बधाई एवं सभी मतदाताओं का हार्दिक आभार। यह जीत कांग्रेस सरकार के पारदर्शी, संवेदनशील, जवाबदेह सुशासन एवं शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य एवं सामाजिक सुरक्षा की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं पर जनता की मुहर है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 8, 2022

"In the nine bypolls held in Rajasthan in the last four years, the Congress has won seven seats. The BJP has been able to win only one seat. In these too, the BJP candidate's deposit was forfeited on one seat and it landed on the third position in another seat.

"This shows the people of Rajasthan have completely rejected the BJP. No matter how much the BJP lies, the people of Rajasthan are with the truth and in 2023, the tradition will change and they will make the Congress win again," he added.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the voters and congratulated the party workers for Anil Sharma's victory in the by-election.

"The victory margin has increased since the last election. This shows the public has faith in the development works of the state government and in the Congress," he said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that the culture of compassion and empathy has become a political tradition. People had sympathy with the family of the late MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma.

"The Congress has won this by-election on a sympathy wave. But a small party such as RLP taking a sizable share of votes is a matter of introspection. We will avenge this defeat in the general election," he said.

(With PTI inputs)