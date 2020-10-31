President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and LG Anil Baijal paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, October 31, 2020 paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The day is celebrated in India as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas since 2014. Hailed as the "Iron Man of India", Sardar Patel had played a key role in the country's unification after Independence from the British.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat tour, visited the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Patel and paid floral tributes to him. The prime minister will also launch several projects including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/Q0mR50XP46 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

In Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind, his deputy M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi LG Anil Baijal also paid tributes to Patel.

"On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, We bow to the Iron Man of India and take a pledge to strive relentlessly towards a strong and united India that Sardar Patel ji had dreamt of," Shah said.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and LG Anil Baijal pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/XAGFsPWJTf — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

October 31 also happens to be the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi paid tributes to Indira Gandhi, who was also her grandmother, at Shakti Sthal in Delhi. Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. Her assassination led to massive anti-Sikh riots in the country.

