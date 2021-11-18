New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against dancer Sapna Chaudhary for allegedly cancelling a dance program and not returning tickets for the show.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi has fixed November 22 for the next hearing in the matter. The court is slated to frame charges in the case against the dancer for which the presence of the accused is necessary.

Chaudhary had earlier also moved the court to quash the FIR against her but she was denied the relief.

Earlier, on January 20, 2019, a charge sheet was filed against the organizers of the event, Junaid Ahmed, Iwad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.

The court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed against all the other accused including Sapna. On September 4, 2021, Sapna Chaudhary's discharge application was rejected. Now all the accused including Sapna have to be charged.

The FIR against Chaudhary was registered at the Ashiana police station on October 14, 2018, for her alleged failure to turn for the dance show at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow on October 13 that year.

Besides the dancer, the FIR also names programme organisers Junaid Ahmad, Naveen Sharma, Ibad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay.

The ticket for the programme was sold both online and offline at the cost of Rs 300.

Thousands of people had turned up to watch the performance but when Chaudhary did not turn up till 10 p.m., the crowd created a ruckus at the spot. The people's money too was allegedly not refunded to them.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh