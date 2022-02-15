New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Sansad Television on Tuesday said that its YouTube channel - Sansad TV - was 'compromised by some scamsters. Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, said that the name of the channel was changed to "Ethereum", a cryptocurrency, by the attacker.

"YouTube Channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorised activities by some scamsters on 15 February 2022 including live streaming on this channel. Also, the channel name has been changed to "Ethereum" by the attacker. However, Sansad TV's social media team promptly worked on it and got the Sansad TV channel; restored by early morning at around 03:45 hours," Sansad TV said in a press release.

Earlier, screenshots of Sansad TV's YouTube account shared on social media showed a message that "This account has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines".

"Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India, has also reported the above incident and alerted Sansad TV," Sansad TV said.

"However, later on, YouTube has started fixing security threats permanently and it shall be restored ASAP," it added.

In 2021, Sansad TV was jointly launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Sansad TV was a result of a merger between Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels. The aim of the 24x7 channel was to showcase the democratic ethos and functioning of the democratic institutions of the country to target both national and international audiences.

"Today is International Day of Democracy, the launch of 'Sansad TV' becomes more relevant. When it comes to democracy, India's responsibility increases," PM Narendra Modi had said at the launch.

"Role of media has also changed over the years... it's bringing revolution, which is why it becomes important to transform in line with modern technology... I have been told that 'Sansad TV' will be on OTT platforms, social media and will have its app as well," he further said.

IAS officer (Retd.) Ravi Capoor was appointed the CEO of Sansad TV in March last year.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta