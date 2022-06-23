Sanjeev Jha, AAP MLA From Delhi's Burari, Gets Death Threats From Gangster Neeraj Bawana

The Delhi Police on Thursday launched an investigation after Sanjeev Jha, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sant Nagar-Burari, received death threats in the name of gangster Neeraj Bawana.

According to the police, Jha has constantly been receiving calls for extortion in Bawana's name. The caller also threatened him to kill if he fails to provide extortion money.

Bawana, who is one of India's most wanted gangsters, is currently lodged in the Tihar jail of Delhi. Meanwhile, Bawana's brother, Pankaj Sehrawat was denied interim bail by the Delhi High Court last month. The court ordered him to surrender before the jail authorities, as he had violated conditions imposed on him on April 6.

The petitioner, in a petition filed in the Delhi High Court on May 19, claimed that Sehrawat, during his interim bail, went on to show off his armed men to the general public in the hospital which was clear from CCTV footage and he had violated the bail conditions imposed by the court.

Sehrawat had undergone surgery at Aalok Hospital on May 8 and was discharged the next day and was advised to visit the hospital for a follow-up after three days but he didn't show up.

The application seeking an extension of interim bail stated that the applicant was having acute pain and was not able to walk or sit properly and he had been advised of an operation.

However the application was opposed by the councel for the state, who argued that the applicant was granted interim bail for six weeks on April 6, 2022, as he was given the date for his operation by the Safdarjung Hospital on April 7, 2022, but he did not report to that hospital. The councel further stated that Sehrawat was taking treatment from another hospital for a month. He went to Aalok hospital on May 7, 2022, the date which was about to expire within six weeks.

The councel for the state, while opposing also referred to the CCTV footage from the hospital from 8-9 May, 2022. Inside and outside the hospital, there were 3-4 cars and over 8 people armed with weapons along with the petitioner in the hospital, police said.

