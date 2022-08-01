Sanjay Raut Sent To ED Custody Till August 4 In Patra Chawl Land Scam

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till August 4 in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.

The ED had sought an eight-day custody of Raut, but a Mumbai court rejected the probe agency's appeal after the Sena leader's counsel said he is a heart patient and had undergone surgery recently.

This came a day after the ED raided Raut's Mumbai residence and questioned him for several hours. The agency said it also seized Rs 11.5 lakh in cash during the search. However, Raut said the ED's action was aimed at trying to weaken the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra and that a "false" case was prepared against him.

UDDHAV THACKERAY MEETS SANJAY RAUT's FAMILY

Earlier in the day, Uddhav Thackeray met the family members of Raut at his residence in Bhandup. Later, Thackeray also addressed a press conference and hailed Raut, alleging a conspiracy to break the Sena.

"We have to wipe out whoever speaks against us - a vendetta politics with such a mindset is going on," Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Proud of Sanjay Raut. There's a dialogue in 'Pushpa' - "jhukega nahi". But the real Shiv Sainik who won't bend is Sanjay Raut. Those who used to say they won't bend are all that side today. That's not the direction shown by Balasaheb. Raut is true Shiv Sainik."

CONGRESS COMES OUT IN SUPPORT OF RAUT

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the government is trying to suppress the Opposition in Parliament by harassing Opposition leaders and that Sanjay Raut will fight legally.

Talking to ANI, Rajya Sabha member Kharge said, "Sanjay Raut runs a party and a newspaper and if from his home Rs 11 lakh have been found then ED has made a case against him on the basis of it, he is being harassed".

He further said that "the government is trying to suppress the opposition if there is an issue with the property then action should be taken according to the law, instead of that he is being questioned for hours."

"He is a member of Rajya Sabha, you get to see him every day here this is totally harassment with a motto to finish the opposition. There is a talk going on to finish the opposition with 'Opposition Mukt Parliament' and that's the reason they're doing such things. But Sanjay Raut will fight legally".