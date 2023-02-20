Sanjay Raut Says Sena 'Is Fire, Won’t Extinguish', Day After FIR Over 'Rs-2000-Cr Deal' Allegation

SANJAY Raut, on Monday, reiterated his claim that huge sums of money are being poured in to breaking up and “purchasing” Shiv Sena. He also termed BJP’s alleged attempts of breaking up Shiv Sena is a “mockery”, while responding to queries on a Saamna article that called Amit Saha “the biggest enemy” of Marathis.

“What does it mean if you are indulging in mockery by breaking & purchasing Shiv Sena? Shiv Sena will not end. It is ember, it is fire, it won't extinguish,” he said.

“Hundreds of Cr of Rs spent to break Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena is Maharashtra's self-respect & honour. Balasaheb Thackeray formed Shiv Sena for Maharashtra's self-respect,” he added.

A First Information Report was filed - with Panchawati Police Station - against Sanjay Raut, who is the spokesperson for Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, for claiming that the Party’s ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol was “bought” by Eknath Shinde camp at a price of Rs 2,000 Crore, according to a report by News18.

“Shiv Sena and its symbol (arrow-bow) have been snatched away and to do so transactions worth Rs 2,000 crore have taken place so far,” he said in a video shared on Twitter by ANI.

“I believe... Deals and transactions worth 2000 crores have been done so far to get the election symbol and name... This is preliminary figure and 100% true.. Soon many things will be revealed.. This had never happened in the history of the country,” he said in another tweet.

Reacting to allegations by Sanjay Raut, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said that “such baseless comments were an attempt to malign independent institutions like the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India”.

On Sunday while responding to a question on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's attack on former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with a "licking soles of those with opposite ideology" jibe, Raut had asked, "What is the present chief minister licking? Maharashtra doesn't give importance to what Shah says. The current chief minister has no right to take Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name."