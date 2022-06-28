Sanjay Raut Gets Fresh Summon By ED For July 1 In Patra Chawl Land Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asking him to appear on July 1 for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the re-development of Patra Chawl in Mumbai. ED had called Raut today for questioning but the Rajya Sabha MP asked for more time citing official commitments and a meeting he was supposed to attend at Alibaug.

Sanjay Raut's lawyers had met Enforcement Directorate officials in Mumbai today and sought 14 days' time for his appearance but the agency only gave him a relief till this month-end. Apart from the probe into the re-development of Patra Chawl, the ED will also question Raut in some other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

The summons from the ED comes amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra where Raut's party Shiv Sena is battling a rebellion from a group of its MLAs led by senior Sena leader Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde. The rebellion by Shiv Sena legislators has put a question mark on the future of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

On Monday, Raut had termed the ED's summons as a "conspiracy" to stop him from fighting against their political opponents and said he will not be able to appear before the agency on Tuesday as he had to attend a meeting in Alibaug.

"I just came to know that the ED has summoned me. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks, are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route. "Arrest me! Jai Hind!", Raut had tweeted.

In April this year, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibaug, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the redevelopment scam. Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close associate of the Sena leader.

The federal agency said its investigation revealed that around Rs 100 crore was transferred from the real estate company, HDIL, to the account of Pravin Raut, who in turn diverted part of these funds to various accounts of his close associates, family members, and business entities.



