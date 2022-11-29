Sanjay Raut Backs IFFI Jury's Remark On 'The Kashmir Files', Terms Movie 'Propaganda Tool'

SUPPORTING the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Jury Head Nadav Lapid's remarks on the Bollywood film "The Kashmir Files", Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the film has been politicized after its release and has caused more Kashmiri Pandits to suffer. He also demanded to know why a 'Kashmir Files 2.0' was not made.

While commenting on IFFI Jury Head's remark, Raut claimed that the maximum killing in Kashmir took place after this movie. "It's true about the Kashmir Files. There was propaganda by one party against another. A party and government were busy with publicity. But a maximum number of killings in Kashmir occurred after this film. Kashmir Pandits, security personnel were killed," Raut, as quoted by ANI said.

Sanjay Raut also said the film was made for the way a party's propaganda was done, where the BJP government was there in those states engaged in the promotion of this film. "Where were these Kashmir files people, when Kashmiri Pandits were being attacked? Some of the money earned from movies should be given to the Kashmiri Pandits," he demanded.

The political row over the controversial movie "The Kashmir Files" has sparked once again after IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid called the film "propaganda, vulgar" at the festival's closing ceremony on Monday.

A video from the festival went viral in which Lapid is seen making controversial remarks about the film. One of the members of the festival's PR team confirmed to ANI that the Israeli filmmaker made the remark at the closing ceremony.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable openly sharing these feelings with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life," he said in his speech.

'The Kashmir Files' was released earlier this year in theatres and it told the story of the Hindu exodus in the 1990s and targeted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits.

The movie became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2022 and Anupam Kher received acclaim for his performance.

(With ANI Inputs)