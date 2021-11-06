Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday evening announced that Sameer Wankhede won't probe the controversial drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan Khan, the son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the anti-drugs agency. Besides the case against Aryan, Wankhede was also transferred from five other matters, said the NCB, adding that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe those cases.

The anti-drugs agency has said that IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh will head the SIT that will probe the case against Aryan and five other matters. In a statement signed by Singh, the NCB also said that Wankhede and other officers, who were associated with the cases, will continue to assist in the probe, noting that they have not been removed from their present roles.

"They will continue to assist the operations branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary. It is reiterated that the NCB functions across India as a single integrated agency," the NCB statement read, as reported by news agency ANI.

Who is Sanjay Kumar Singh?

Sanjay Kumar Singh is a 1996-batch Odisha cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Singh is a graduate of the Hindu College of the Delhi University (DU). Currently, he is serving as the Deputy Director General (Operations) of the NCB, a post which he is expected to hold till January 31, 2025.

Before joining the NCB, Singh was a part of the Odisha Police and used to head the Drug Task Force (DTF). Under Singh's tenure, the Odisha Police busted several drug trafficking rackets in the state, especially in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

It must be mentioned that Singh has also served with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He had joined the CBI in 2008 and continued to work with the central agency till 2015 as Deputy Inspector General (DIG). Under Singh, the CBI investigated several high-profile cases, the 2010 Commonwealth Games scam.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma