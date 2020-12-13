Sanjay Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Sanjay became active in politics during the emergency. He did not hold any office though exercised influence over party members.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: December 14 marks the birth anniversary of Sanjay Gandhi -- the son of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi -- who was widely expected to succeed as the head of Indian National Congress before his untimely death in a plane crash. Sanjay did not hold any office until January 1980 -- just a few months before his death -- though exercised influence over elected Congress ministers.

Sanjay was just a year old when his grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru was elected the first Prime Minister of Independent India. In his youth he was passionate about designing and manufacturing cars, and underwent an apprenticeship with Rolls-Royce in England for three years. By the time he returned to India, Indira Gandhi had been elected the Prime Minister of India, and Sanjay eventually got involved in politics too.

In 1971, he became the Managing Director of Maruti Motors Limited, now called Maruti Suzuki. Public perception turned to build against Sunjay when he was awarded contract to build the car and the exclusive production licence. During Sanjay's lifetime, the company, however, did not produce any vehicle.

Sanjay became active in politics during the emergency. He did not hold any office though exercised influence over cabinet ministers, and party members. His influence within Congress increased dramatically even though several ministers and officials resigned over Sanjay issuing them directions.

He stood for the 1977 General Elections from the Amethi constituency, faced a crushing defeat, only to win from the same constituency in the 1980 Elections, when Congress came to power after three years of the premiership of Morarji Desai. He was appointed the secretary general of Congress just a month before his death in June 1980.

Sanjay was expected to eventually succeed as the head of the Indian National Congress. Hewas only 28 years old when he became the driving force behind the compulsory sterilisation program to limit population growth. Forty years after his death, Sanjay and his action-oriented thinking evoke mixed feelings.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja