New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actor Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Mumbai's Leelavati hospital Saturday evening after he reportedly complained of breathlessness and discomfort in his chest. After the actor was hospitalised, he was also tested for Covid-19 through rapid antigen test, which came negative. “His Covid-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine,” the hospital said in a statement.

The Panipat actor also took to Twitter and shared info regarding his health. The 61-year-old said that he is currently under medical supervision and expects to return home in a day or two.

"Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings", he said in his post.

Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings _ — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

Speaking with news agency PTI, Sanjay's sister and politician Priya Dutt said "He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative,"

"We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday," she added.

On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. He will also star in the second instalment of "KGF" and alongside Ranbir Kapoor in "Shamshera". In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowarikar''s period drama "Panipat", Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".

(with PTI inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha