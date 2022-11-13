Sania, Shoaib To Host ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ Amid Divorce Rumours; Details Inside

AMID the divorce rumours of Indian Tennis superstar Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, it seems like things between the duo are all good.

The OTT platform Urduflix, on Saturday, took to their Instagram handle and announced that Sania and Shoaib are coming up with their show titled 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

Along with the announcement, Urduflix also shared a picture of Sania and Shoaib along with the caption, "The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix."

In the poster, the couple can be seen standing together in front of a green wall with Sania's hand on Shoaib's shoulder.

Meanwhile, this has left the netizens confused. "Was it a publicity stunt?" a social media user commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

"So divorce was for publicity purposes. Shame," another one wrote.

While many users questioned the couple, several also became happy and welcomed their show with open arms.

"Bohat achaa Laga Dil Khush hogaya ka yeah sath hain," a fan commented. "Just forgive each other be with each other u both look together nice," another said.

The speculations about the couple's divorce have been making rounds on the internet for a while. This came after Sania shared a cryptic post from her Instagram handle.

Earlier, some reports also suggested that Sania, who was living in a villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik earlier, recently shifted to a new house in a different locality in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Sania and Shoaib were also recently captured in a daily vlog on Sania's sister Anam Mirza's YouTube channel. In the video, the duo was captured while celebrating Sania and Shoaib's son Izhaan's birthday party.

While Shoaib posted the pictures from the party from his Instagram handle, Sania did not share any posts related to the same.

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018.

Recently, many reports circulated online, claiming Shoiab and Sania have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and co-parenting their son. The couple has not commented on the rumours yet.

(With inputs from ANI)