Sania Mirza And Shoaib Malik To Announce Divorce After Settling Legal Issues: Pak Media

AMID the rumours about Tennis superstar Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik parting ways, the duo might make an official announcement about their divorce after resolving legal complications, reported Pakistan-based Geo news.

"The couple is not addressing the rumours due to contracts signed with different shows and legal complications,” Geo News said citing sources, adding that Shoaib and Sania have “several contracts to complete.”

The speculations about the divorce have been making rounds on social media platforms after Sania's cryptic posts, captions, and stories on her Instagram handle.

A couple of days earlier, she posted an Instagram story a couple of days ago that read, "Where do broken hearts go?"

Recently, she also shared a photo with her son and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik."

Reportedly, Sania, who was living in a villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik earlier, recently shifted to a new house in a different locality in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the couple was earlier recently documented in a daily vlog on Sania's sister Anam Mirza's YouTube channel. In the video, the duo was captured while celebrating Sania and Shoaib's son Izhaan's birthday party.

Shoaib also shared pictures from the birthday party, but Sania didn't.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio reads, "Athlete | Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza."

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since.

The tennis star announced her retirement in January this year.

In August this year, Sania opted out of US Open owing to an injury she sustained in Canada a few weeks prior to the US Open.

Shoaib, on the other hand, last played T20I against Bangladesh in November 2021 and has been out of favour from the Pakistan Cricket Board. He did not make it to the T20 World Cup squad.

(With inputs from ANI)