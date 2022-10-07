Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj Ties Knot With Party Volunteer

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab's Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj tied the knot with a party volunteer Mandeep Singh on Friday. The wedding ceremony took place in Patiala. Meanwhile, Mandeep hails from Lakhewal village of Bhawanigarh and has been a party's media in-charge in Sangrur district.

Earlier, media sources claimed that the ceremony will be attended by Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. However, on Narinder Kaur Bharaj's special day, she was accompanied by Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Mann. Only close family and friends were invited to the wedding which took place at the village gurudwara.

Bharaj is a law graduate, and earlier this year the 28-year-old politician defeated political heavyweight and former minister Vijay Inder Singla in the Assembly elections held earlier this year by 36,430 votes. Bharaj was born into a farming family background, and even her spouse also belonged to the same farming family background.

Earlier, this year, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also tied the knot while in office. Mann got married to Dr. Gurpreet Kaur from Kurukshetra’s Pehowa. The event was also attended by Aam Aadmi Party Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and other leaders.

For the unversed, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, is the youngest MLA in Punjab Assembly.

If sources are to be believed, Narinder Kaur Bharaj and Mandeep Singh's wedding is an arranged marriage.

Earlier, Bhagwant Mann was a comedian who later stepped into politics. In January 2022, Mann was chosen as the AAP candidate for Punjab CM. Prior to this Mann served two terms as a Member of Parliament from Lok Sabha representing Sangrur constituency, Punjab.