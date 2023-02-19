'Sanghis Accepted Hindu-Muslim Can Be Brother Sister': Fahad Ahmad After Swara Bhasker's 'Bhai' Tweet Goes Viral

BOLLYWOOD actress Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad have been hitting headlines ever since the duo tied the knot. At the same time a recent tweet of Swara jokingly addressing Fahad as 'Bhai' also went viral on social media platforms with netizens making fun of the couple.

Now,in a recent tweet, Fahad has responded to the same and said, "at least Sanghis have accepted that Hindu-Muslim can be brother sister now just accept that husband wife can crack jokes too."

Jokes a part



संघियों ने यह तो माना



हिन्दू-मुस्लिम भाई बहन हो सकते है



बस यह और मान लो पति पत्नी मज़ाक़ भी कर सकते है…… — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 19, 2023

Swara and Fahad recently announced about their marriage from their social media accounts. Soon after that a tweet of Swara from February 2, wishing Fahad Happy Birthday started making the rounds online.

"Happy birthday Fahad Miyan! May brother's confidence remain intact :) @FahadZirarAhmad Be happy, be settled.. You are getting old, get married now! Have a great birthday & a fantastic year friend!" read the caption. Netizens, meanwhile, flooded the comment section with their sarcastic remarks.

जन्मदिन मुबारक फ़हाद मियाँ! भाई का कॉन्फ़िडेंस बरकरार रहे :) @FahadZirarAhmad

खुश रहो, आबाद रहो.. उम्र हो रही है अब शादी कर लो! 🤣🤣🤓🤓💛💛

Have a great birthday & a fantastic year dost! ✨ pic.twitter.com/3Rzak1MuQB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 2, 2023

"Many many congratulations 'brother' on your wedding," wrote a user.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day Fazal Hasan, former vice president of Aligarh Muslim University said that they will be hosting a 'Dawat' reception in AMU campus for Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmed with nearly 50-100 guests.

"We are planning a ‘Dawat’ reception on the AMU campus for Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed. Around 50-100 people are expected. It is their personal life; least we can do is give our blessings. The University will not be closed for anyone," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Aligarh,UP| We are planning a ‘Dawat’ reception on AMU campus for Swara Bhaskar & Fahad Ahmed. Around 50-100 people are expected. It is their personal life; least we can do is give our blessings.The University will not be closed for anyone: Fazal Hasan, Former Vice president, AMU pic.twitter.com/mjFjzxpY7e — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2023

"Some people are protesting, everyone has a different perception. They have married under Special Marriage Act. This campus is for everyone. We will collectively discuss whether to conduct the reception," he added.