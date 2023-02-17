Sangh Parivar's Concept of 'Hindu Rashtra' Against Mahatma Gandhi's Ideals: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

BIHAR Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed disapproval of the Sangh Parivar's notion of India as a "Hindu" nation and emphasised how it is against what Mahatma Gandhi stood for. The JD-U leader Kumar, who ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year, was responding to questions from the journalist about the "Hindu rashtra" which was earlier openly endorsed by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"We must not listen to anything that goes against what Bapu stood for. In this country, people of all religions live together. Bapu stood for unity and this was the reason for his assassination," said Nitish Kumar, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The JD-U leader also cautioned that any diversion from Gandhi's commitment to secularism may lead to perversions.

The Bihar CM also rejected the allegations of RJD MLA and former minister Sudhker Singh that the government was "anti-farmer".

"These people have no idea how much has been done by us for farmers and how much progress has been made in agriculture sector," said Kumar refuting to give any importance to the allegations of Singh. He was earlier made to resign as agriculture minister and was thereafter served with a show-cause notice by the party.

In August last year, Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance. Following his split from the BJP, he formed the "Mahagathbandhan" with Tejashwi Yadav and became the state's eighth chief minister.

Kumar, a product of the Bihar movement of 1974, had aligned with the saffron brigade way back in the 1990s and has also held important portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He assumed power as the Chief Minister of Bihar in 2005 and has been the longest-serving CM of the state.

