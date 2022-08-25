Samir V Kamat Appointed New DRDO Chief; G Satheesh Reddy Named Scientific Adviser To Defence Minister

Dr Samir V Kamat, a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) and Institution of Engineers India (IEI), has been appointed as the new chief of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), said the central government on Thursday.

The Personnel Ministry also announced that outgoing DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy has been appointed as scientific adviser to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Kamat, the ministry order read, has been appointed to the post till he attains the age of 60 years or until further orders.

Kamat, according to the DRDO website, completed his B Tech in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 1985. In 1988, he completed his PhD in Materials Science and Engineering from The Ohio State University in the United States (US).

A year later, Kamat - who has guided four PhD theses - joined the DRDO at DMRL in Hyderabad as Scientist 'C'. By 2013, he rose to the position of OS/Sc 'H'. Two years later, he became the Director of the lab.

"Over the last 25 years, Dr Kamat has made significant contributions in the area of microstructure-mechanical property correlations in advanced materials such as particulate reinforced metal matrix composites, ceramic matrix composites, aluminium-lithium alloys, high strength aluminium alloys and titanium alloys which led to their development for various defence applications," reads the DRDO website.

"His work on stress corrosion cracking (SCC) behaviour of ultrahigh strength 250 grade maraging and DMR 1700 steels resulted in the development of three layer coating system for protection of these steels against SCC failure in marine environment. The coating system has been implemented for protection of all rocket motor casings made out of 250 grade maraging used in various missiles being developed in DRDO," it reads.

Kamat, a member of the Laboratory's Management Council, has also served as the Chairman of Defence Technology Vision-2050 Materials Committee and Member of AR&DB Structures Panel; DST (SERB) Materials and Mining Panel; Committee on National Strategy for Rare Earths, National Security Council and National Task Force on Wind Energy, Planning Commission.

He has bagged the Indranil Medal, DRDO Young Scientist Award, Binani Gold Medal (jointly) of the Indian Institute of Metals, the National Metallurgists' Day Metallurgist of the Year Award, the National Science Day Oration Silicon Medal, the DRDO Scientist of the Year award, and the IIT Kharagpur Distinguished Alumni Award in his illustrious career.