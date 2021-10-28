Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's plea seeking protection from arrest after the Maharashtra government assured the court that 3 days notice will be given to Sameer Wankhede before arresting him in connection with the allegations of extortion and corruption levelled against him.

Sameer Wankhede had approached the Bombay High Court seeking interim protection from arrest or any coercive action against him following 'apprehensions that the Mumbai Police may arrest him in the extortion and corruption case' related to the drugs-on-cruise case, in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

He sought an urgent hearing of his plea challenging the Mumbai police's decision to form a four-member team to investigate the allegations of extortion and corruption against him, in the aftermath of the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

The Maharashtra government initially opposed the plea but subsequently, chief public prosecutor Aruna Pai assured the court that it will give prior notice of arrest to Wankhede. "We assure the court that three working days' notice will be given (to Wankhede) before arrest by Mumbai Police," Pai said. The HC disposed of the plea following the state government's statement.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan