Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday morning detained Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, following a surprise raid at an alleged rave party on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship near Mumbai on Saturday night. The surprise raid by conducted by senior officials of the NCB, including its Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Notably, this is not the first time when Wankhede has conducted a surprise raid and grilled Bollywood celebrities. A top Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer from the 2004 batch, Wankhede is a Mumbaikar by birth who is known as Mumbai's 'Singham' for his daring operations against the drug mafia in the city.

After joining his service in 2007, Wankhede was first posted as a Customs Officer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. As a Customs Officer, he asked his juniors not to run behind celebrities for their autographs at the airport and focus on "checking their luggage". He also made it clear that celebrities won't be able to leave the airport without checking of their luggage.

"The celebrities used to create a scene... They would threaten that they would complain to my on-duty senior but when I told them I was the senior-most official there, they had no option but to fall in line," he had told India Today in an interview.

In 2011, he even stopped the 2011 cricket World Cup trophy at the Mumbai Airport as it was made of gold. The trophy was released only after paying custom duty. Two years later, he even stopped singer Mika Singh for allegedly having foreign currency.

Due to his courage and daring operations, Wankhede was made the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2013. Later, he joined the NCB as its Zonal Director.

It must be mentioned here that Wankhede is married to famous Marathi actress Kranti Redkar. The two had tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony in 2017.

