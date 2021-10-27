New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was questioned on Wednesday after a 5-member viligance NCB officials went to Mumbai. Sameer Wankhede was questioned for 4 hours in connection with the allegations of extortion in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

“Sameer Wankhede was questioned today. He submitted case-related documents that were sought. If needed, he'll be questioned further. He'll remain the investigating officer in the drugs-on-cruise ship case until substantial information is found against him,” said DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh.

The team leader Gyaneshwar Singh said that they have collected a lot of documents and other evidence from him and he has submitted his version in the matter."If needed, we shall probe further and ask for more documents in the case," Singh said this evening.

The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness, Prabhakar Sail, in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Sameer Wankhede, to let off Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Wankhede, who is leading the probe in the drugs case, visited the NCB's headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday and spent over two hours.

Sources earlier told, that the inquiry will also look at the aspect of KP Gosavi, another NCB independent witness in the case, being in close proximity of Aryan Khan after the raids, and the procedures followed by the sleuths while entrusting the custody of all the accused arrested on October 3 from the international cruise terminal in Mumbai.

Photos and videos of Gosavi with Aryan Khan have gone viral on social media and other news platforms.

The role of all the officers and witnesses involved in the case will be probed and it will be recorded if they followed the NCB manual and procedures mentioned in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during such operations, they said.

The NCB probe comes as an offshoot into the NCB's swoop on an alleged rave party aboard a cruise ship on October 2 in which 8 youngsters from the entertainment industry, including Aryan Khan, were nabbed, sparking off a huge controversy.

Posted By: Ashita Singh