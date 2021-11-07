Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday claimed that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede was part of a plot to "kidnap" Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan in connection with the alleged rave party on a cruise ship near Mumbai. Addressing a press conference, Malik also accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj of being the "mastermind" of the plot. He also said that Kamboj had met Wankhede at a graveyard in Mumbai's suburban Oshiwara to discuss the plot.

"Aryan Khan didn't purchase the ticket for the cruise party. It was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him there. It's a matter of kidnapping and ransom. Mohit Kamboj is the mastermind and partner of Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom," Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Mohit Kamboj and Sameer Wankhede met outside Oshiwara graveyard on October 7. After which, Wankhede panicked and complained to the police that they were being chased. They were lucky that the nearby CCTV was not working and we couldn't get the feed".

Malik also claimed that the NCB had seized a 'paper roll' of a brand of a Fashion TV in connection with the case. However, the Maharashtra Minister alleged that the owner of the brand Kashiff Khan, who was also present at the rave party, was not arrested by the anti-drugs agency as he was a 'partner' of Wankhede.

"Kashiff Khan forced our minister Aslam Shaikh to come to the party and was also planning to bring children of various ministers of our government to the party. If Aslam Shaikh had gone there it would have been Udta Maharashtra after Udta Punjab," ANI quoted Malik as saying.

"Vijay Pagare told me, they were staying in the Lalit hotel for the last 7 months. Manish and Vilas Bhanushali, Sam D'Souza used to come there. Girls also used to come there, the drug was consumed there and money was also exchanged there," Malik added.

Malik has been continuously attacking Wankhede and the NCB over the alleged drugs case against Aryan. Earlier, he had called Wankhede a 'puppet' and claimed that he was holidaying with his family in Dubai and the Maldives during the COVID-19 lockdown. Later, he also alleged that his sister Yasmeen has links with a drug smuggler, adding that he will expose him soon.

However, Wankhede has dismissed Malik's claims and allegation, calling them "false and completely condemnable". Speaking about Malik's claims of links between his sister and a drug mafia, Wankhede said that the peddler had approached Yasmeen for legal representation. However, he said the peddler was told that Yasmeen does not handle cases under the NDPS.

Wankhede had arrested Aryan from an alleged rave party in Mumbai in October. However, the case is now being investigated by an NCB team from Delhi after allegations were made against Wankhede. Meanwhile, Aryan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court after he spent 22 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road prison.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma