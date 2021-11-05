Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday announced that Sameer Wankhede, the agency's Mumbai zonal director, won't probe the case against megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan who has been arrested in connection with an alleged rave party on a cruise ship near the financial capital of India.

Speaking to reporters, Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB's deputy director-general of the south-western region, said that six cases, including the probe against Aryan Khan, will now be investigated by the anti-drugs agency's Delhi teams. He said that it was an "administrative decision", adding that Wankhede will to continue as Mumbai zonal director of the NCB.

Later, Wankhede, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that NCB's team from Delhi will reach Mumbai on Saturday to take charge of the six cases that have been transferred to them. "I've not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter is probed by a central agency. So Aryan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai," he clarified.

Wankhede had busted the alleged rave party in Mumbai last month and arrested Aryan, along with Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. However, he has found himself surrounded by a massive controversy with Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik.

Malik has been levelling allegations against Wankhede since the beginning of the probe against Aryan. However, Wankhede has refuted all the charges against levelled by Malik and moved court, saying his family is being targeted in connection with the raid.

Besides Malik, Prabhakar Sail, an NCB witness, has also alleged that Wankhede and other officials of the anti-drugs agency demanded Rs 25 crore "to let off Aryan". Absconding witness KP Gosavi "said they should ask for a 'bomb 25 crore' and then settle at 18 crores, of which Rs 8 crore was for Sameer Wankhede," said Sail in his affidavit.

Though the central agency has backed Wankhede, citing his "impeccable service record", it has formed a five-member team to investigate the allegations against him.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma