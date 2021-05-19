The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has directed all the fishermen from West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to return to the shores. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Less than a week after Cyclone Tauktae made its landfall in India’s west coast between Gujarat’s Una and Diu, another storm forecasted to be named ‘Yaas’ is set to make its landfall, however, this time at India’s eastern coastline along the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone ‘Yaas’ is expected to make its landfall on Wednesday, May 26th, somewhere along the coastline in Odisha or West Bengal.

A low-pressure system is likely to take birth in the next 48 hours this weekend, which as per Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast, is expected to intensify into a cyclone. The low-pressure system if intensifies into a storm, will be the second coastal cyclone of 2021 after Tauktae, and the first on Bay of Bengal this year. According to IMD, the system will develop close to northern Andaman sea around 22nd May and will make its landfall either at the coastline of Odisha or West Bengal.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has directed all the fishermen from West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to return to the shores before the storm starts taking its shape.

“New Low Pressure area likely to form in Bay of Bengal around 22 May To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm and reach West Bengal and Odisha Coast by 26 May. Sea conditions to remain rough in Bay of Bengal from 21 May onwards. Fishermen requested to return to shores. #CycloneAlert,” NDMA tweeted on Wednesday.

New Low Pressure area likely to form in Bay of Bengal around 22 May To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm and reach West Bengal and Odisha Coast by 26 May. Sea conditions to remain rough in Bay of Bengal from 21 May onwards. Fishermen requested to return to shores.#CycloneAlert pic.twitter.com/eHnInU33y2 — NDMA India | राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण 🇮🇳 (@ndmaindia) May 19, 2021

Heavy rainfall forecasted in North-east and the states along Bay of Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall from May 25th onward, especially in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Odisha, Meghalaya and Assam. In May last year, cyclone Amphan had wreaked havoc in many coastal districts of West Bengal before finally making its landfall in Bangladesh.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal