New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s post alleging a “Congress toolkit” to target the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of COVID-19 has been marked as “manipulated media” by Twitter on Thursday. The Congress party had requested Twitter to remove the Tweets by Patra and other BJP leaders citing a police complaint made by them with the Chhattisgarh Police which calls the so-called “Toolkit” deceptive.

The Congress party also demanded to permanently suspend the accounts of Sambit Patra and other BJP leaders like Party Chief J.P. Nadda and Union Minister Smriti Irani on grounds of spreading misinformation and unrest in the society.

Patra had posted a tweet on May 18 with the hashtag #CongrssToolkitExposed and it was retweeted by several other BJP leaders. "Friends look at the #CongressToolKit in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic! More of a PR exercise with the help of "Friendly Journalists" & "Influencers" than a soulful endeavour. Read for yourselves the agenda of the Congress: #CongressToolKitExposed," said Patra sharing screenshots from a document.

In response, the microblogging site stated that it may label Tweets that include videos, audios, or images that have been deceptively altered or fabricated as per its Synthetic and Manipulated Media Policy.

“You may not deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm. In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context” states Twitter’s Synthetic and Manipulated Media Policy.

While in most cases the action taken against violating this media policy is restricted to labeling the post, in some cases the post can be removed if it is found to likely cause harm.

Fact-checking website Alt News said that All India Congress Committee (AICC) Research Department letterhead on the documents shared by Patra was forged which raised questions on the content. It also said that BJP has not shared the original documents.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan