Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: At least 12 people were killed on Wednesday after a bus collided with a gas tanker truck in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, reported news agency ANI. Police and local administration are carrying out search and rescue operations.

The incident took place at around 10:15 am on the Agra-Moradabad National Highway when a government-run bus collided with a gas tanker truck of Aligarh depot near Madhaya of village Manakpur in Sambhal police station area.

The intensity of the collision was such that half of the government bus was completely damaged, while the front of the canter was damaged. Apart from SP Chakresh Mishra, force of several police stations around the area are involved in rescue operations.

The Health Department has alerted the hospitals on the highway. The injured are being rushed to hospital through several ambulances. The body of the driver was trapped in the canter and was pulled out after a lot of efforts. Apart from this, a corpse was recovered from under the wheel of the canter.

12 bodies have been removed from the spot. The possibility of many more deaths is still reported by the police. Relief and rescue operations have been intensified.

Low visibility due to intense fog on the highway is believed to be the reason behind the accident, Earlier too, there have been many accidents in the Moradabad divisiondue to fog, which brought down the visibility to 50 metres this morning.

The gas-filled canter was going to Moradabad from Aligarh while the government bus was going from Moradabad to Aligarh. The canter was trying to overtake a sugarcane laden trolley when it collided with the government bus.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta