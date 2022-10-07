Samajwadi Party Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav Still Critical, Remains On Life Saving Drugs

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav still remains in critical condition, said the medical bulletin of Medanta Hospital. Back on Sunday (October 2), the 82-year-old politician was shifted to Medanta's ICU as his condition deteriorated. A comprehensive team of specialists is treating the politician.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji's condition is critical, and he is still on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon by a comprehensive team of specialists," said Dr. Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director, Medanta.

After Mulayam Singh's condition deteriorated, his son and politician Akhilesh Yadav also reached the hospital to see his father's condition. Since 2022, Mulayam Singh has been under treatment because of his regular health checkups.

Better known as Netaji, Mulayam Singh founded the Samajwadi party. Currently, the politician represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha. Mulayam Singh Yadav has served as the Defence Minister of India and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

As soon as the news of Mulayam Singh's critical health condition surfaced on the internet, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav went to see the Samajwadi Party patriarch in Medanta.

"Met with family, his son Akhilesh Yadav, wishing for his quick recovery. Doctors say there is an improvement, but full recovery will take time," Khattar said.

While leaving the hospital, Lalu Yadav said, "His condition is improving, praying for his better health."

Meanwhile, a few days back Mulayam Singh was taken to the hospital in order to undergo treatment because of different health problems. However, later, the 82-year-old politician was discharged after his health condition was described as normal.

If sources are to be believed, then even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about Mulayam Singh's health.

Earlier this year, Mulayam Singh's wife Sadhana Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.