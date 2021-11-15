New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Nainital residence of Congress leader Salman Khurshid was vandalised and set on fire by a group of miscreants on Monday (November 15) amid controversy over his new book where he has compared 'Hindutva' to radical Islam.

Khurshid took to Facebook and shared images and visuals of the attack, showing charred doors and broken window panes.

"I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?" read his post.

"So such is debate now. Shame is too ineffective a word. Besides I still hope that we can reason together one day and agree to disagree if not more," he added.

DGI (Kumaun) Neelesh Anand also commented on the incident.

"Rakesh Kapil and 20 others have been booked. Strict action will be taken against perpetrators," he was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

Khurshid’s book ‘Sunrise over Ayodhya’, has sections wherein he compared Hindutva with terrorist groups Boko Haram and ISIS.

"Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years," Khurshid has written in a chapter titled ‘The Saffron Sky’ in the newly launched book.

Khurshid had come under attack on November 11 from the BJP, as well as his party colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad. Azad called the comparison “factually wrong” and an “exaggeration”.

Meanwhile, reacting to the vandalism, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in a Twitter post, "This is disgraceful @salman7khurshid is a statesman who has done India proud in international forums &always articulated a moderate, centrist, inclusive vision of the country domestically."

"The mounting levels of intolerance in our politics should be denounced by those in power," he added.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta