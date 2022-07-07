Salman Khan's Lawyer Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang: 'Will Meet Sidhu Moosewala's Fate'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's lawyer H Saraswat has allegedly received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through a letter. A complaint in this regard has been filed in Jodhpur. After Saraswat's claim, Jodhpur authorities have provided him the security, and the police are probing the matter.

The letter received by Saraswat states that he will also meet the fate of Sidhu Mooseawala and also contained Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar's initials.

"Security has been provided to him. We are probing it," said Nazim Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police East Jodhpur.

It is believed that the letter was first found by Saraswat's assistant Jitendra Prasad and later, he informed the lawyer about the death threat letter. However, since Saraswat was not in India, the assistant took the matter to the police commissioner. After which, an FIR was filed in the matter.

Earlier on June 14, the Patiala House Court of Delhi had allowed Punjab Police to arrest Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.

Back on May 29, 2022, popular Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moosewala, was brutally murdered in broad daylight. The singer was shot multiple times in Punjab's Mansa district. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

After the shocking murder, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly took the responsibility for incident through a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is alleged to be associated with Lawrence Bishnoi.

Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, is currently in the custody of the Punjab Police.

Sidhu's demise came as a shocker for all his fans. The singer was widely loved by fans across the globe and had given several super hit Punjabi songs.

(With agency inputs)