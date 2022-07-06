Salman Chishti, Ajmer Dargah's Khadim, Arrested Over Beheading Remarks Against Nupur Sharma

Massive protests have erupted against Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Mohammad/ ANI Image

The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday night arrested Salman Chishti, the Khadim of Ajmer Dargah, a day after he allegedly offered to gift his house and property to anyone who beheads suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

"We arrested Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah, last night for allegedly giving a provocative statement against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma," Vikas Sangwan, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chishti's video had gone viral on social media in he was heard saying he would give his home and property to anyone who "brings the head" of Sharma, alleging that the suspended BJP leader has betrayed the pride of Khwaja Saheb and Mohammad Saheb.

In the video, he also alleged that Muslims are being persecuted and killed across India.

Later, the Rajasthan Police issued a case and issued a lookout notice against Chishti, who is a resident of the Chishti Dargah police station area.

"The attitude of the police administration is very strict regarding this video, Salman Chishti is seen in a state of intoxication in the video. In this regard, the police have also spoken to the officials of the Dargah and Anjuman, who are instructing him to stop this video from going viral," Sangwan told ANI.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, has been on the edge following Sharma's controversial remarks. Last month, Kanhaiya Lal - a tailor from Udaipur - was brutally beheaded after he supported Sharma on social media.

His murderes, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, had also filmed the whole killing and threatened to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two have now been arrested by the police.

Later, the Centre directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe Kanhaiya Lal's killing. This was after reports claimed that the two accused had links with Dawat-e-Islami, a Sunni Islamist organisation based out in Pakistan's Karachi.