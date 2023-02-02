Salaries Of Employees, Pension Dues Cleared Till December: MCD Commissioner Tells Delhi HC

DAYS after the Delhi High Court summoned the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over unpaid salaries, the latter informed the court on Thursday that the civic body had paid salaries and pensions to employees and retired staff members through December and that the payment for January would be made soon.

The MCD commissioner was asked to appear before the court due to the non-payment of salaries and pensions for the last few months. The commissioner also said that they would be careful about this in the future. He also said that all employees, including the teachers of Classes 3 and 4 had been paid until December.

The submission by the MCD Commissioner was noted by a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, who listed the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

On January 30, the High Court termed the non-payment of salaries to MCD employees and pensioners as "unfortunate" and also directed the civic body's commissioner and senior officers of the city government to appear before it. It also noted that the employees, teachers of classes 3 and 4, were not paid salaries despite assurances given to the court by the civic body authorities from time to time.

The court was hearing pleas relating to the non-payment of salaries and pensions to MCD employees and retired staff, respectively.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal and Utkarsh Kumar, representing petitioner teachers, informed the high court that they had not been paid for two to three months and that the inaction by the corporations is in violation of the teachers' fundamental right to livelihood.

It had also been noted earlier, on December 12, that the counsel for the Delhi government and the MCD had jointly stated that all the payments would be released soon, but nothing had been done.