National Commission for Women (NCW) member visited the Sakinaka rape-murder case victim's family on Sunday. The commission for women has demanded Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family and arrangements for the education of the victim's children.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: A 32-year-old woman, who was brutally raped and had an unknown object inserted in her private parts in Sakinaka, passed away at a government hospital on Saturday. The incident has raised a huge public and political outcry against the safety of women in Mumbai.

Here are the latest developments in the Sakinaka rape-murder case:

1) The accused has been sent to police custody till September 21.

2) National Commission for Women (NCW) members met Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey on Sunday over the Sakinaka rape-murder case. "I visited the victim's family. We also inspected site of crime & hospital where she was treated," said Chandramukhi Devi, Member, NCW.

3) Chandramukhi Devi has also demanded Rs 10 lakhs to be provided to victim's children and arrangements to be made for their education.

4) Condemning the brutal rape and murder of the woman in Sakinaka, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced a fast-track trial in the case. He also directed the Mumbai police to expedite the investigation and ensure that the charge sheet in the case is filed in a month.

5) Thackeray has also directed the setting up of 'Nirbhaya' squads with women police officers a part of it in even police stations. This squad will patrol the vulnerable areas of the city. It will take help from NGO's homeless. Further, alone women are directed to be shifted to safer areas, and police are asked to ensure their safety.

6) The accused, identified as Mohan Chouhan, 45-year-old, was arrested on Friday evening and booked for rape and murder. He had earlier been charged with attempted murder.

7) The police received a call from a watchman at around 3:30 am informing them that a woman was lying unconscious inside a tempo in Sakinaka. The information was forwarded to Sakinaka police station, who then rushed the woman to Rajawadi hospital.

8) The police officials recorded the watchman’s statement and registered a case. They scanned the CCTV footage in which they saw the suspect brutally assaulting the woman on a footpath in Sakinaka. The accused took her inside the tempo according to the police.

9) The accused is married with two children and originally hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. He is addicted to drugs and alcohol, due to which his family has cut off ties with him, the police said.

