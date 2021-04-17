The Saket court has also allowed Jagran Prakashan Limited to publish the court's order in their newspaper and digital platforms so that unknown infringers who misuse these names can be warned through the publication.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Saket court in Delhi has issued a notice against digital news portals and social media platforms for misusing the name 'Jagran' used by Jagran Prakashan Limited and its online platform Jagran New Media. Jagran's lawyer, Jeevesh Mehta, Partner, Maven Legal LLP said that the court has issued injunction orders against around 32 mobile applications, 27 YouTube channels and 15 Facebook pages on the basis of similar content and the same name.

According to the court's order, these organisations were violating the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of Jagran Prakashan Limited (JPL) by using the name and content of Jagran E-paper, YouTube channels and Facebook pages. Jeevesh Mehta further informed that the Saket court has also allowed Jagran Prakashan Limited to publish the court's order in their newspaper and digital platforms so that unknown infringers who misuse these names can be warned through the publication.

This kind of publication will also make the general public and the industry feel cautious and will stop the violation of Jagran's name. Significantly, a number of mobile applications, YouTube channels and Facebook pages have emerged which have been misusing the name of Jagran, which is an iconic brand in the news world. Jagran Prakashan Limited and its online platform 'Jagran New Media' had filed a lawsuit against such platforms.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan