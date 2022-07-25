SAI Intervenes After Boxer Lovlina Borgohain's Coach Stopped From Entering CWG Village

Hours after Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain accused Commonwealth Games authorities of mentally harassing her, alleging that one of her coaches has been refused entry to the Commonwealth Games village in Birmingham while the other one has been sent back to India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has urged the Indian Olympic Association that accreditation be given to her personal coach, Sandhya Gurung so that the boxer can train as per her requirement.

Lovlina Borgohain alleged that her preparations for the Commonwealth Games are being hampered because of the "continuous harassment" her coaches are facing from the authorities. The Indian boxing squad reached the Games Village here on Sunday night after a training stint in Ireland but Lovlina's personal coach Sandhya Gurung could not enter the Village since she does not have accreditation. Lovlina, perhaps, wanted her personal coach Amey Kolekar with her during the CWG but he did not feature in the long list.

"The IOA and BFI are working to get Sandhya's accreditation continuously. It is in IOA's hand but it will come by today or tomorrow. We had given all names beforehand but there is a quota system. Based on the number of athletes who have qualified there is 25 per cent quota. So we had four officials, which includes coach, doctor etc," BFI secretary Hemanta Kalita, as quoted by PTI, said.

"We had requested the IOA and they have increased the quota to eight. Four will stay inside the village and four have to stay outside, they can enter the village, and spend the day but at night they have to go back out," Kalita added.

Lovlina took to social media to share details of the alleged injustice, saying it has heavily impacted her training for the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Tokyo Olympics medallist said that this is happening to her despite a lot of requests she has made to stop this and it has caused her a lot of mental harassment.

"Today with a lot of grief, I want to tell everyone about the continuous harassment going on with me. The coaches who helped me win an Olympic medal are always being side-lined which has severely impacted my training schedule," Lovlina wrote in her Twitter post.

"One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. I had to plead with folded hands to get my coaches included in the contingent. I am feeling mentally harassed because of this ordeal," she posted.

Last year at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Lovlina won a bronze medal in the women's welterweight category (64-69 kg). The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will begin on July 28 and will conclude on August 8.





(With Agencies Inputs)