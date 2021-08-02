After eighty-nine days when the Delhi Police made the first arrest in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, wrestler Sushil Kumar has been named as prime accused in the 170-page chargesheet filed by the police.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Troubles seem to take no respite for Sushil Kumar as the Delhi Police on Monday (August 2) named the wrestler as the prime accused in the Sagar Dhankhar murder case and filed a 170-page chargesheet against the Two-time Olympic medallist. The chargesheet mentions the names of around 12 accused, including Sushil Kumar.

This comes after eighty-nine days when the Delhi Police made the first arrest in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. The national capital police have successfully filed the chargesheet against the accused in the high-profile case. The Delhi Police has mentioned severe charges against Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder case of co-wrestler Sagar Dhankhar.

According to media reports, the Delhi Police have over 50 witnesses in the case. They are waiting for the forensic report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to come.

The police have arrested a total of fifteen accused in the murder case while five are on the run. On July 22, the Delhi police's Special Cell arrested Surjeet Grewal, another accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar. He is said to be a close associate of Sushil Kumar and was arrested earlier as the prime suspect.

On June 16, Delhi Police arrested judo coach Subhash in connection with the same case while on May 23 Sushil and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell. Currently, they are now under judicial custody.

The case is related to the murder of a co-wrestler Sagar in Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4. A brawl took place between two groups in which some wrestlers were injured. One of them was Sagar who died during the treatment.

