Saffron Turban Clad Rahul Gandhi Seeks Blessing At Golden Temple As Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Punjab | Watch

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered into Punjab. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has finished its Haryana Leg and entered Punjab on January 10. However, there was no padyatra as Rahul visited the Gurudwara in Amritsar.

Several videos and pics from the Golden Temple has now gone viral and what gained the attention was Rahul Gandhi’s turban look. In the several pics Rahul was seen wearing a turban in orange colour. Let us tell you that turban is of great significance in the sikh community.

In the pics, Rahul Gandhi can be seen seeking blessings in the temple and worshiping the guru. Meanwhile, in the video a chaos can be seen that was caused after Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra entered the Golden Temple.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra finishes Haryana leg in Ambala now. Tomorrow morning is the Punjab leg. There can be no better way to begin that than with a pilgrimage to the holiest Golden Temple in Amritsar. There’ll be no padayatra this afternoon so that Rahul Gandhi can pay his respects there," Jairam Ramesh had tweeted on Jan 9.

Meanwhile, there will be no padyatra in Punjab after 1pm on January 12 and 13 in view of the Lohri celebrations. The yatra will resume on January 14 and Gandhi will address a press conference in Jalandhar on January 15, informed Jairam Ramesh during a press conference in Ambala.

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra till now has covered around 130 km during the first phase in Haryana from December 21-23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

Considered one of the longest yatra, Congress padyatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will end with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, three Haryana districts (in the first phase), Delhi and Uttar Pradesh