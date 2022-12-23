‘Saffron For Hindus, Green For Muslims?’: Farooq Abdullah Slams BJP Over Pathaan Song Controversy

Farooq Abdullah has extended his support to 'Pathaan' and called for brotherhood among people of all religions.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has expressed his support for the upcoming Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathan'. He slammed BJP leaders for sowing divisions in society by consigning the color saffron to Hindus and green to Muslims.

"A controversy erupted over wearing saffron-coloured clothes in Shah Rukh Khan's new film (Pathaan). Does it mean that saffron belongs to Hindus and green belongs to Muslims? What is this? Cow belongs to Hindus and ox belongs to Muslims? ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

Abdullah advised that it is imperative for people of all religions to practice brotherhood to help the country survive.

Commenting over RJD leader AB Siddiqui's statement, Abdullah said, "It's true that hatred has increased in India but leaving the country is not a solution. We've to stay united & finish it (hatred). If this country has to survive, people of all religions should practice brotherhood".

RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui had earlier said that he has asked his son and daughter to get jobs abroad, and if possible, get citizenship there as well.

A seer from Ayodhya had recently threatened to "burn Shah Rukh Khan alive". His comments came after a controversy erupted over the recently released song - "Besharam Rang".

The seer also called for a ban on the film in theatres. He also added that if the film is screened in any cinema hall, then that cinema hall will be burned down.

"They have insulted our Bhagwa rang (saffron colour). Such films should be boycotted...Shah Rukh Khan has made no web series against the Prophet because he has no guts... He only insults Sanatan Dharma. Insulting Sanatan Dharma has been made a means of earning money. If Sanatan Dharma is insulted, then a death sentence will be given. I will burn Shah Rukh alive if I see him," Paramhans Acharya said, as quoted by ANI.

The song is facing severe criticism from several quarters including BJP leaders who have raised objections. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had earlier said that the costumes in the song are objectionable and that it "has been shot with a dirty mindset".

"Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in support of 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before. And that is why I believe that the name of this song 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the song's colours, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful," he had said two days after the song released.

The MP Home Minister also claimed that if the song is not "improved", they will consider banning it in the state.

The song is a dance sequence composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

(With agency inputs)