'Safe Govt, Unsafe Others': Kapil Sibal Slams Centre On New IT Rules

FORMER Union information technology minister Kapil Sibal on Saturday lashed out at the Centre for changing IT rules and alleged that the amendment is the “comprehensive capture of media”.

“First, they captured the TV networks, and now, they are going to capture social media platforms. It's the comprehensive capture of media,” news agency ANI Sibal quoted as saying.

Attacking the Centre, Sibal further said, "We are moving towards one code of conduct, one political party, one system of governance and no answerability to anyone."

"Safe for the government and unsafe for others, that's what the policy of this government always has been... The only platform left for ordinary citizens was social media; when statements defamatory are made... people will be prosecuted," he further added.

On contrary, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology on Saturday said the main aim behind the changing of the IT rules is to ensure that the internet is open, safe, and accountable for all digital users.

"The main objective of what we are doing on the internet is to make sure the internet is open, it is safe, accountable, and trusted for our 120 crore digital citizens," Chandrasekhar told ANI.

"We have made sure based on the learnings between May 2021 when the last rules were notified and consultations that we held...We have learned a lot of the gaps that existed in the previous rules and these new rules address those gaps,".

It comes a day after the Central government said that appellate panels will be set up for addressing grievances of users against social media platforms.

Reportedly, this appellate will be set up in three months and will resolve the issues of the netizens within a period of thirty days from the date of receipt of communication from the grievance officer." The Committee shall deal with such appeal expeditiously and shall make an endeavour to resolve the appeal finally within 30 calendar days from the date of receipt of the appeal," the notification said.

"The Grievance Appellate Committee shall adopt an online dispute resolution mechanism wherein the entire appeal process, from filing of appeal to the decision thereof, shall be conducted through digital mode," it added.

(With inputs from ANI)